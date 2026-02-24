Previous
All the bad weather we have been having has had an awful effect on the coastline near us. The sand has been washed away leaving only stone and pebbles along Saltburn and Redcar beaches. Where the sand is goodness knows but it’s reduced to just patches between the piles of stones.
These couple of girls seemed to be searching through the stone probably looking for sea glass. There were a few others doing the same as I looked along the beach.
Today was mild temps of 14C with a cold wind and just a hint of sunshine, I think spring might be on the march☺️.
24th February 2026

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd
Great shot and so lovely to have some fresh air while searching for their treasures !
February 24th, 2026  
haskar
When I'm at the beach, I'm always looking for something: shells, amber or pretty pebbles. Lovely shot and tones.
February 24th, 2026  
Louise & Ken
How perfectly captured in a scene many of us would relate to of beach-visits past!
February 24th, 2026  
carol white
Nicely captured candid
February 24th, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
A nicely spotted moment.
February 24th, 2026  
