Searching

All the bad weather we have been having has had an awful effect on the coastline near us. The sand has been washed away leaving only stone and pebbles along Saltburn and Redcar beaches. Where the sand is goodness knows but it’s reduced to just patches between the piles of stones.

These couple of girls seemed to be searching through the stone probably looking for sea glass. There were a few others doing the same as I looked along the beach.

Today was mild temps of 14C with a cold wind and just a hint of sunshine, I think spring might be on the march☺️.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.