Previous
Stones by craftymeg
51 / 365

Stones

Loved the colours of these beach stones, this is just a sample of the many that cover what used to be a sandy beach! Just highlighted with a touch of HDR to bring the colour out.
Better on Black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and as favs all are appreciated and welcome.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very beautiful shot of these colorful stones.
February 25th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful variety of colours and textures,
February 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very appealing image.
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - I can see a brick red heart !
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact