Previous
51 / 365
Stones
Loved the colours of these beach stones, this is just a sample of the many that cover what used to be a sandy beach! Just highlighted with a touch of HDR to bring the colour out.
Better on Black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and as favs all are appreciated and welcome.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
4
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4797
photos
150
followers
66
following
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th February 2026 3:55pm
Tags
beach-stones-colours-saltburn-february-winter
Mags
ace
A very beautiful shot of these colorful stones.
February 25th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonderful variety of colours and textures,
February 25th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very appealing image.
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - I can see a brick red heart !
February 25th, 2026
