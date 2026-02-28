Previous
Tennis Bracelet by craftymeg
54 / 365

Tennis Bracelet

This is what I finished today and I love it. It fits beautifully and is made with 30 year old Swarovski crystals, it’s so sparkly!. It’s in 2 shades of blue-green with silver glass beading and silver plate catch. I’ve had a mix of crystals for years after I stopped making earrings some 30 odd years ago.
I’ve now sorted them and can make a couple more true Swarovski crystal before I use Preciosa crystals which are just as nice.
The Swarovski are no longer available to retailers which is a shame but I love the other kind and have used them a few times.
I’ve made an anklet for my daughter the same pattern in all shades of yellows also Swarovski she loves it and will wear it when the weather changes!
My son’s partner will be selling them for me on her craft stall and hopefully everyone will want me to make one, I’ve really enjoyed making them.
