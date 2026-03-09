Previous
Stoney by craftymeg
63 / 365

Stoney

A look at the stones and sea wall on Saltburn seafront. Colour brought out with a touch of HDR. The sand has almost disappeared after bad weather and the whole beach is a rockery!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Such a lovely array of colours in nature as the stones and pebbles are washed up on the beach !
March 9th, 2026  
Very colourful …lovely
March 9th, 2026  
Beautiful textures and colours.
March 9th, 2026  
