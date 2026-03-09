Sign up
Stoney
A look at the stones and sea wall on Saltburn seafront. Colour brought out with a touch of HDR. The sand has almost disappeared after bad weather and the whole beach is a rockery!
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4809
photos
149
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th February 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saltburn-seafront-sea-wall-pebbles-beach
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely array of colours in nature as the stones and pebbles are washed up on the beach !
March 9th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Very colourful …lovely
March 9th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautiful textures and colours.
March 9th, 2026
