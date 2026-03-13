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Lichen and Moss by craftymeg
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Lichen and Moss

Love the combination and textures, taken in Glaisdale by Beggers bridge a week or two ago.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely collection of colours and textures
March 13th, 2026  
KWind ace
Wonderful close up textures.
March 13th, 2026  
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