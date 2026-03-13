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Lichen and Moss
Love the combination and textures, taken in Glaisdale by Beggers bridge a week or two ago.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd February 2026 3:02pm
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lichen-moss-north-york-moors
Michelle
Lovely collection of colours and textures
March 13th, 2026
KWind
ace
Wonderful close up textures.
March 13th, 2026
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