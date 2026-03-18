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Yellow by craftymeg
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Yellow

My other bouquet of flowers. This time in yellows greens and pale pink a mix of beautiful Gerbera, green/white chrysanthemum, gypsophila and pale pink chrysanthemum.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Jennifer ace
So pretty and a lovely shot of it with the filled frame and yellow front and centre. Lucky you to get such lovely bouquets
March 18th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
March 18th, 2026  
KWind ace
Beautifully composed with great focus.
March 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
March 18th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Both are absolutely beautiful!
Thanks for the memorial information.
March 18th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautifully captured.
March 18th, 2026  
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