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72 / 365
Yellow
My other bouquet of flowers. This time in yellows greens and pale pink a mix of beautiful Gerbera, green/white chrysanthemum, gypsophila and pale pink chrysanthemum.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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YEAR 14
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iPhone 17
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16th March 2026 5:35pm
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Jennifer
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So pretty and a lovely shot of it with the filled frame and yellow front and centre. Lucky you to get such lovely bouquets
March 18th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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pretty
March 18th, 2026
KWind
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Beautifully composed with great focus.
March 18th, 2026
Mags
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Gorgeous!
March 18th, 2026
Dorothy
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Both are absolutely beautiful!
Thanks for the memorial information.
March 18th, 2026
haskar
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Beautifully captured.
March 18th, 2026
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Thanks for the memorial information.