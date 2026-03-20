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74 / 365
But,But,But!!
The wind was cold and strong and the ewes hardy as they are always stick their rear end into the wind, so no head shots this time. Still in waiting!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
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12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th March 2026 3:23pm
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north-york-moors-heather
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sheep-ewes-march
Michelle
Lol funny capture, I hadn't realised they done this when it was windy!
March 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good catch
March 20th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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You seem to be missing a few ‘t’s’ in your title. :)
March 20th, 2026
Dorothy
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Bum, Bum, Bum 🐑🐑🐑
March 20th, 2026
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