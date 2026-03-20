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But,But,But!! by craftymeg
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But,But,But!!

The wind was cold and strong and the ewes hardy as they are always stick their rear end into the wind, so no head shots this time. Still in waiting!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Michelle
Lol funny capture, I hadn't realised they done this when it was windy!
March 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good catch
March 20th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
You seem to be missing a few ‘t’s’ in your title. :)
March 20th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Bum, Bum, Bum 🐑🐑🐑
March 20th, 2026  
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