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Towards Fryup Dale by craftymeg
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Towards Fryup Dale

A view cross the vale towards Fryup, a beautiful view of the greening fields and a wonderful drystone wall. The weather was sunny but still chilly with a fresh breeze.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful capture, so many colours and shapes
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - over the hills and far away !!
March 22nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such beautiful country.
March 22nd, 2026  
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