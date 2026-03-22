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Towards Fryup Dale
A view cross the vale towards Fryup, a beautiful view of the greening fields and a wonderful drystone wall. The weather was sunny but still chilly with a fresh breeze.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th March 2026 3:19pm
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fryup-dale-north-york-moors-march
Michelle
Beautiful capture, so many colours and shapes
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Beautiful - over the hills and far away !!
March 22nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Such beautiful country.
March 22nd, 2026
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