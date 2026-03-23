Picturesque

This photo was taken this afternoon at Paddys’ Hole, it was so ‘pretty’ I have had to post it. Fishermen’s huts, dilapidated boats and a view of the fortification that was used in WW2. The holes in the cement wall are gun ports and the square at the end of the wall is a pill box. There are so many reminders along the Gare of the defence installations from WW2. It was never pretty, but it made a great playground for kids of all ages one of them being my hubbie who says it was great fun! Now it is visited by so many people and the UK VERA series shot many of its scenes for the show a few years ago. There is a fisherman’s huts village and behind the wall in the photo is the sailing clubs clubhouse, it has a life of its own.

Nice on black



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