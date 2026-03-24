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Splash!
The ford at Hob Hole the other day was a few inches deep with all the rain running off the moor we have had lately. It stays mostly dry and in summer it’s dry until we have a downfall.
Better on Black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
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14
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2
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th March 2026 3:58pm
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hob-hole—ford-north-york-moors-march
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
March 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
In spite of the splash ! a lovely sunny day to be out on the moors ! fav
March 24th, 2026
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