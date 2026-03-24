Previous
Splash! by craftymeg
78 / 365

Splash!

The ford at Hob Hole the other day was a few inches deep with all the rain running off the moor we have had lately. It stays mostly dry and in summer it’s dry until we have a downfall.
Better on Black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
In spite of the splash ! a lovely sunny day to be out on the moors ! fav
March 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact