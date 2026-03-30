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Early Cherry
The early cherries are starting to bloom despite the cold weather. They don’t last long but are so colourful and welcome for a few short days.
Best on black
I’m posting early because today I am in hospital for a gall bladder op. Please excuse short comments for a few days, I will be back when I am feeling more human.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Album
YEAR 14
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th March 2026 3:47pm
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