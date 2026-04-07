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Am I not Beautiful?!
This young ewe on the Moortop yesterday looked like she was ready for a beauty contest. She was quite the prettiest in the flock and I think she knew it!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th April 2026 3:10am
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ewe-sheep-moorland-north-york-moors
Dianne
ace
She’s gorgeous and looks like she’s come straight from the hairdresser!
April 7th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Look at those flowing locks! She's a delight.
April 7th, 2026
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