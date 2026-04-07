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Am I not Beautiful?! by craftymeg
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Am I not Beautiful?!

This young ewe on the Moortop yesterday looked like she was ready for a beauty contest. She was quite the prettiest in the flock and I think she knew it!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Dianne ace
She’s gorgeous and looks like she’s come straight from the hairdresser!
April 7th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Look at those flowing locks! She's a delight.
April 7th, 2026  
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