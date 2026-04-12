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Trying
I was surprised to see this very decrepit tree stump trying to put new growth out. Found on the moor top and loved the drystone wall it was stood behind.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcomed.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th April 2026 4:02am
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stump-tree-drystone-moor-top
Mags
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Fighting to survive and I hope it does. =)
April 12th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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So unusual
April 12th, 2026
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