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Trying by craftymeg
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Trying

I was surprised to see this very decrepit tree stump trying to put new growth out. Found on the moor top and loved the drystone wall it was stood behind.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcomed.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Mags ace
Fighting to survive and I hope it does. =)
April 12th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
So unusual
April 12th, 2026  
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