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Admiring the view
Caught this male Grouse teetering on the ridge going over Rosedale moor and before he went over it just looked like he was admiring the view!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th April 2026 3:41am
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rosedale-moor-grouse-spring-
Beryl Lloyd
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What a lucky bird ! with all that open country in front of him !
April 14th, 2026
Pat
He’s a lovely addition to your scene. What a beautiful view.
April 14th, 2026
haskar
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Beautiful view and shot.
April 14th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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oh well done
April 14th, 2026
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