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Admiring the view by craftymeg
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Admiring the view

Caught this male Grouse teetering on the ridge going over Rosedale moor and before he went over it just looked like he was admiring the view!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lucky bird ! with all that open country in front of him !
April 14th, 2026  
Pat
He’s a lovely addition to your scene. What a beautiful view.
April 14th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful view and shot.
April 14th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh well done
April 14th, 2026  
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