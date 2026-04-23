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Chevron by craftymeg
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Chevron

I have just finished this chevron seed bead bracelet. It’s so pretty fits nicely and I have mastered another design! I am so enjoying the journey, I believe this to be brick stitch.
I have started another in pastel shades, I’ve worked it out it takes an hour to work an inch, each bead is individually sewn so not a quick make.
In the meantime I am making orders up and have just done my 15th bracelet and have another to make up then a few for a family members craft stall before May, oops, that’s in a couple of weeks, got to get a move on time has certainly flown by!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
You are certainly keeping yourself busy Margaret . A lovely design and colour combo to brighten up a summer outfit !!
April 23rd, 2026  
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