Chevron

I have just finished this chevron seed bead bracelet. It’s so pretty fits nicely and I have mastered another design! I am so enjoying the journey, I believe this to be brick stitch.

I have started another in pastel shades, I’ve worked it out it takes an hour to work an inch, each bead is individually sewn so not a quick make.

In the meantime I am making orders up and have just done my 15th bracelet and have another to make up then a few for a family members craft stall before May, oops, that’s in a couple of weeks, got to get a move on time has certainly flown by!

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome