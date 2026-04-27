Previous
Close-up by craftymeg
112 / 365

Close-up

Another fleeting view of one of the fluff ball Lapwing chicks I managed to snap yesterday. They were so quick and hard to catch so not the clearest of shots. They are all legs and fluff and can’t have been more than a few days old. They hatch well developed and able to walk run and forage in the the first 24 hours. They rely on their parents to brood them and keep them warm and fledge between 5 and 6 weeks old.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw what a sweetie
April 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so small and fluffy
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact