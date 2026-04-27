Close-up

Another fleeting view of one of the fluff ball Lapwing chicks I managed to snap yesterday. They were so quick and hard to catch so not the clearest of shots. They are all legs and fluff and can’t have been more than a few days old. They hatch well developed and able to walk run and forage in the the first 24 hours. They rely on their parents to brood them and keep them warm and fledge between 5 and 6 weeks old.

Best on black



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