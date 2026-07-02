Blacksmiths Arms

Today we had a lovely lunch out, it was part of a Father’s Day present that our daughters gave hubbie as a treat. As the pub gets a little crowded during holidays we waited for a week day to go.

It’s a lovely pub, more traditional and very welcoming. This photo was taken before it became very busy, we sat in the bar area where the rafters are filled with every tankard you can imagine, there were at least a 100 and probably more. As you walk through into the dining area the rafters are filled with every size of flat cap their owners probably long gone. The stories each tankard and cap might tell if they could talk.

In the middle of the picture is the cast iron range and fire, which, when the weather gets colder greats you with a welcoming roaring fire, sitting and listening to the crackling of it burning is so cathartic. The pub lays between Rosedale and Hutton le Hole at Lastingham and well worth a visit. The food is very well presented and tasty and the menu made me smile, the descriptions were all in broad Yorkshire such a nice touch which brought out my Yorkshire accent!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.