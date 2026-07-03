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Above Danby Dale by craftymeg
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Above Danby Dale

Such a lovely place to pass through, the bracken is getting high, the sheep keep the grass neat and the home in the photo has a wonderful view across the Dale. What a place to live!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
July 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the sheep.
July 3rd, 2026  
julia ace
What a gorgeous scene.. Calendar pic.
July 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
What a lovely country scene.
July 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
Such a beautiful scene!
July 3rd, 2026  
Lesley Aldridge ace
What a lovely country scene.
July 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful scene with a very cooperative sheep!
July 3rd, 2026  
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