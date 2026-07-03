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Above Danby Dale
Such a lovely place to pass through, the bracken is getting high, the sheep keep the grass neat and the home in the photo has a wonderful view across the Dale. What a place to live!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th June 2026 3:36am
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danby-dale-north-york-moors-july
Joan Robillard
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Lovely scene
July 3rd, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous capture and scene, I love the sheep.
July 3rd, 2026
julia
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What a gorgeous scene.. Calendar pic.
July 3rd, 2026
Mags
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What a lovely country scene.
July 3rd, 2026
KWind
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Such a beautiful scene!
July 3rd, 2026
Lesley Aldridge
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What a lovely country scene.
July 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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A beautiful scene with a very cooperative sheep!
July 3rd, 2026
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