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Vipers Bugloss by craftymeg
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Vipers Bugloss

What a name for such a beautiful wild flower! Not so common as some of the wild flowers, native to the UK but seen all over the moors and country roads in our area.
It has just started to flower and attracts bees, butterflies and other pollinators. It is a drought tolerant, low maintenance, self seeding biennial , that is ideal for wildflower gardens and seed can be bought on line. I’m really tempted to see if they would grow in my back garden.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome .
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Michelle
Pretty flowers, I love the colour
July 4th, 2026  
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