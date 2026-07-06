Flowering again

Our pretty hydrangea is flowering again after being pruned back quite hard after it was getting straggly. It has improved but it still struggles with our soil no matter what we mulch or feed it with. I’m afraid if I move it I will kill it as our soil is so awful everywhere in our garden. We have mulched and fed the soil for 28 years and the condition never improves, I think it was a bad bit of pasture the house was built on.

On the bright side our sunflowers are 5 foot tall and getting ready to flower, they must like the soil and sunny fence they are growing against which is nice to see!

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.