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Flowering again by craftymeg
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Flowering again

Our pretty hydrangea is flowering again after being pruned back quite hard after it was getting straggly. It has improved but it still struggles with our soil no matter what we mulch or feed it with. I’m afraid if I move it I will kill it as our soil is so awful everywhere in our garden. We have mulched and fed the soil for 28 years and the condition never improves, I think it was a bad bit of pasture the house was built on.
On the bright side our sunflowers are 5 foot tall and getting ready to flower, they must like the soil and sunny fence they are growing against which is nice to see!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful little blooms!
July 6th, 2026  
julia ace
Take some cuttings from it and get them going in a pot..
It is gorgeous.
July 6th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful flowers
July 6th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A wonderful capture!


July 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , what a beauty !
July 6th, 2026  
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