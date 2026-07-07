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183 / 365
Black headed gull
Not so black headed now we are well into the season, soon he will be white headed again.
Taken on the seafront looking for fish and chips as usual!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and prayers all are appreciated and welcome
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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YEAR 14
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th June 2026 3:28am
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