Previous
Black headed gull by craftymeg
183 / 365

Black headed gull

Not so black headed now we are well into the season, soon he will be white headed again.
Taken on the seafront looking for fish and chips as usual!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and prayers all are appreciated and welcome
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact