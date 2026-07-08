Previous
I see you! by craftymeg
184 / 365

I see you!

The ewes are making the most of mild weather, they were grazing amongst the heather which is just starting to get ready for its August flowering. Their lambs are now nearly as big as their mamas and try as they might they are still trying to ween them, but they still manage a crafty drink usually in the middle of the road just as you round the corner! It was a warm but very cloudy grey day yesterday when this was taken.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Very cute. Fav 😊
July 8th, 2026  
Michelle
Such a cute face
July 8th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely ewe portrait.
July 8th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
What a handsome one
July 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact