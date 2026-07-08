I see you!

The ewes are making the most of mild weather, they were grazing amongst the heather which is just starting to get ready for its August flowering. Their lambs are now nearly as big as their mamas and try as they might they are still trying to ween them, but they still manage a crafty drink usually in the middle of the road just as you round the corner! It was a warm but very cloudy grey day yesterday when this was taken.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.