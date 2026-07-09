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Up the bank by craftymeg
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Up the bank

And around the corner to the right is the top of the moor. This is the road through hob hole on the moors. I love the way the trees cling to the side of the bank on the left, they are very old and twisted and so full of character.

HobHole is a small oasis of greenery that is beautiful all year round with a ford and river that meanders through the vale. A popular spot for picnics although the sheep seem to have taken over this year and sitting on the grass might be a little hazardous where they graze.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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