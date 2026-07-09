Up the bank

And around the corner to the right is the top of the moor. This is the road through hob hole on the moors. I love the way the trees cling to the side of the bank on the left, they are very old and twisted and so full of character.



HobHole is a small oasis of greenery that is beautiful all year round with a ford and river that meanders through the vale. A popular spot for picnics although the sheep seem to have taken over this year and sitting on the grass might be a little hazardous where they graze.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome

