Shedding

Some of the ewes on the Moortop do not get sheared, farmers I think do the math and finds out it doesn’t pay. This mama is naturally shedding her coat, you see different ewes at different stages of shedding on the moor. It must drive them mad with all the bits hanging down and catching in all the bracken and heather. You see them with garlands of bracken round their necks and bits on their backs and rear ends so funny to see !

Better on black



Today is a melting 29c so warm and so grateful that our local Asda was icy cold and that we needed some shopping. Now I’m back and a fan blowing all the warm air around and starting to bake because family is coming tomorrow and it’s frowned upon to buy cake! I will be a puddle soon!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome