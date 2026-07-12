Delivered

I was out this afternoon delivering my latest creations to my son’s partner who in turn is taking them along with her wax melts to her families new tea room opening later this week.



A varied mix of colours and size bracelets which I hope will go down well. They are all made of crystal and glass beads and are so pretty, but there again I am just biased☺️. Which one catches your eye, I’m interested to know what style appeals the best. Thank you so much.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.