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Delivered by craftymeg
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Delivered

I was out this afternoon delivering my latest creations to my son’s partner who in turn is taking them along with her wax melts to her families new tea room opening later this week.

A varied mix of colours and size bracelets which I hope will go down well. They are all made of crystal and glass beads and are so pretty, but there again I am just biased☺️. Which one catches your eye, I’m interested to know what style appeals the best. Thank you so much.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Dorothy ace
Beautiful Margaret! I’m sure they will sell well.
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty Margaret - I have already chosen mine - the turquoise- kingfisher blue - 5th from the left on the top row !! Hope they will do well for you !!
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Ooo! So lovely. They should sell quickly.
July 12th, 2026  
Michelle
These are so pretty, my favourite is the blue one (5 in from the left) followed by the the red one (3 in from the left)
July 12th, 2026  
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