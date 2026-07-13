Heather

The August true heather is starting to bud and get ready for it’s appearance. We are not sure what kind of a year it will be but things don’t look as good as we had hoped but you never know. It depends on the weather and it has looked bare in places where it’s been burnt to control its growth. At the moment the bell heather is still coming into full flower and will continue for a week or two yet. It’s a colourful time on the moor so pretty but short lived.

Better on black



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