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194 / 365
Yarrow
A tough little wildflower growing on scrubby waste land on the South Gare. It’s amazing where it takes root and flowers and well worth a photo.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Margaret Brown
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@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
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6
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Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th July 2026 3:30am
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yarrow-wild-flower-white-july
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
July 18th, 2026
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