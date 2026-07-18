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A tough little wildflower growing on scrubby waste land on the South Gare. It’s amazing where it takes root and flowers and well worth a photo.
Nicer on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 18th, 2026  
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