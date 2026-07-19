Dappled

The ford at Hob Hole was bone dry today. The car park had several cars with families enjoying the stream and surrounding area. As you can see the little lad was enjoying the fact that he could mess around where the stream flows after it’s rained. Today there are fire warnings all over the moor as everything is tinder dry, we do need rain but we are not in drought yet but it is getting very brown everywhere, the sheep are really feeling the lack of fresh grass at the moment.

Best on black



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