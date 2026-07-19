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Dappled by craftymeg
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Dappled

The ford at Hob Hole was bone dry today. The car park had several cars with families enjoying the stream and surrounding area. As you can see the little lad was enjoying the fact that he could mess around where the stream flows after it’s rained. Today there are fire warnings all over the moor as everything is tinder dry, we do need rain but we are not in drought yet but it is getting very brown everywhere, the sheep are really feeling the lack of fresh grass at the moment.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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