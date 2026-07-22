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Squeeze by craftymeg
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Squeeze

This narrow gap between houses is on the way to Gribdale just big enough to get a vehicle through. I can imagine in days gone by it was only a cart track, it only accesses a row of houses and the moor.
When my brother got married in 1960 he and my SIL rented one of the houses at Gribdale, it had no electricity and cost only a pound or two to rent. The residents clubbed together to get on the grid, it had very basic amenities, it is now a very popular residential area.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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