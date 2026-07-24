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Lord Stones by craftymeg
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Lord Stones

We stopped off at Lord Stones today at the top of Carlton Bank. It was a breezy bright day 21c, not too busy and plenty of room for a quick bite to eat, the cafe is lovely and afterwards we went and looked at the view. This time I got a nice photo of the standing stones, a little info is below. As can be seen in the distance is Roseberry Topping.
Better on black

Three Lords' Stone
Prehistoric boundary marker
The Three Lords' Stone is an ancient boundary monument located on Carlton Bank in the North York Moors, renowned for being a prehistoric kerbstone of a Bronze Age burial mound that was later used to define the convergence of three historic estates. Situated just west of the current Lord Stones Country Park entrance, it features visible, deeply etched prehistoric cupmark carvings and sits as the most significant stone in a small cairn circle.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture and interesting information on the stones
July 24th, 2026  
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