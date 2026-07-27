Sunflowers

Our sunflowers are a mixed bunch this year. After growing the same height to about 5 feet they all did their own thing, their heights up to now vary between 6 and 8foot. Their flowers are all different, some are spent and the tallest one still growing and still a bud.

I love to see them grow and love to see them turn during the day.

Interesting fact; they don’t grow to a light source like other plants but use a different mechanism.

Sunflowers swing their heads by growing a little more on the east side of the stem pushing the head west during the day and growing a little more of the west side of the stem at night pushing the head back towards the east.

They use their internal circadian clock to anticipate sunrise and coordinate the opening of their flowers with the arrival of pollinating insects in the morning.

Isn’t nature wonderful!

Best on black



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