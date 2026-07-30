Margot’s Sunflowers

A little girls dream, she asked her dad for sunflowers and he grew her 5 acres! 🥰



We have been keeping an eye on them and they are just coming into full flower, it’s a sight for sore eyes absolutely breathtaking, there again I just love sunflowers, just a bit biased.



They sell them a £1 each cut your own, hubbie is going to get me some in the next few days. We have some in the garden but I don’t want to cut them they are too enjoyable just to watch!

Best on black



thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome