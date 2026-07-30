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Margot’s Sunflowers
A little girls dream, she asked her dad for sunflowers and he grew her 5 acres! 🥰
We have been keeping an eye on them and they are just coming into full flower, it’s a sight for sore eyes absolutely breathtaking, there again I just love sunflowers, just a bit biased.
They sell them a £1 each cut your own, hubbie is going to get me some in the next few days. We have some in the garden but I don’t want to cut them they are too enjoyable just to watch!
Best on black
thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
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11
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5
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1
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th July 2026 3:28am
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sunflowers-yellow-july-summer
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice DOF
July 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture and dof !
July 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow!
July 30th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous photo, and what a delight for the little girl. Was her name Margot? as you may have missed out an R
July 30th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
That was funny🤣, thank you for the heads up!
July 30th, 2026
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