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Margot’s Sunflowers by craftymeg
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Margot’s Sunflowers

A little girls dream, she asked her dad for sunflowers and he grew her 5 acres! 🥰

We have been keeping an eye on them and they are just coming into full flower, it’s a sight for sore eyes absolutely breathtaking, there again I just love sunflowers, just a bit biased.

They sell them a £1 each cut your own, hubbie is going to get me some in the next few days. We have some in the garden but I don’t want to cut them they are too enjoyable just to watch!
Best on black

thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice DOF
July 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture and dof !
July 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow!
July 30th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous photo, and what a delight for the little girl. Was her name Margot? as you may have missed out an R
July 30th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
That was funny🤣, thank you for the heads up!
July 30th, 2026  
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