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209 / 365
Begonias
Another hanging basket full of trailing begonias at the pub we visited the other day. So beautiful I had to take a shot.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 14
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
30th July 2026 2:04pm
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hanging-basket-begonias-trailing-colourful-summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - this has been taken care of , fed and watered regularly
August 2nd, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful hanging baskets
August 2nd, 2026
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