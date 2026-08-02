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Begonias by craftymeg
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Begonias

Another hanging basket full of trailing begonias at the pub we visited the other day. So beautiful I had to take a shot.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - this has been taken care of , fed and watered regularly
August 2nd, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful hanging baskets
August 2nd, 2026  
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