Previous
Next
Paint explosion Fractal by craftymeg
345 / 365

Paint explosion Fractal

Just a very colourful fractal I’ve been playing with today. So much fun and time consuming! So I thought I would share this one with you. Anyone interested this is on the apple App Store and called FRAX, I started with the light edition but upgraded to pro because it is so good and worth every penny. I got it to use in my crafting so I think it’s going to pay for itself no bother. It was one of the first thing I played with 15 years ago, but this is soooo much better!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh that’s mesmerising.
December 19th, 2019  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
beautiful !
December 19th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Amazing patterns and colours.
December 19th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise