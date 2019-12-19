Paint explosion Fractal

Just a very colourful fractal I’ve been playing with today. So much fun and time consuming! So I thought I would share this one with you. Anyone interested this is on the apple App Store and called FRAX, I started with the light edition but upgraded to pro because it is so good and worth every penny. I got it to use in my crafting so I think it’s going to pay for itself no bother. It was one of the first thing I played with 15 years ago, but this is soooo much better!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

