350 / 365
Windward!
On the seafront yesterday the birds were enjoying riding the air currents.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Wacked after today, sick of looking at food just remains to be said.
HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
1
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2540
photos
159
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagulls
,
-flying-air-current-seafront-redcar-dec-
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ah !! -- the Birds !!! Know the feeling but all the preparations will make it easier tomorrow A Happy Christmas and all best wishes for Health and Happiness throughout 2020 xx
December 24th, 2019
