Windward! by craftymeg
350 / 365

Windward!

On the seafront yesterday the birds were enjoying riding the air currents.
Wacked after today, sick of looking at food just remains to be said.
HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah !! -- the Birds !!! Know the feeling but all the preparations will make it easier tomorrow A Happy Christmas and all best wishes for Health and Happiness throughout 2020 xx
December 24th, 2019  
