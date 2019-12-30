Previous
Blowing in the wind by craftymeg
356 / 365

Blowing in the wind

Ornamental grass caught in the wind on a grey afternoon. Today started off sunny but ended very overcast, and mild at 11C.
Best on black

30th December 2019

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Debra ace
Beautiful
December 30th, 2019  
Kathy ace
A lovely capture of the grasses blowing in the wind.
December 30th, 2019  
