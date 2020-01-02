Sign up
Wash and brush up!
A pool of fresh rainwater was the in place to be for these Black headed gulls this afternoon. They kept chasing the Starlings making sure it was a gull only pool,
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2549
photos
159
followers
81
following
1
YEAR 7
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
2nd January 2020 3:53pm
Public
black-headed-gulls-winter-bathing-new
,
-year-south
,
-gare
