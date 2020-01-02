Previous
Wash and brush up! by craftymeg
359 / 365

Wash and brush up!

A pool of fresh rainwater was the in place to be for these Black headed gulls this afternoon. They kept chasing the Starlings making sure it was a gull only pool,
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Margaret Brown

