Tubular

I have just finished this set of believe it or not paper beads. They were quietly satisfying to make and I am very pleased with what they look like. I just have to decide in a way of using them, I’m thinking a macrame bracelet. They are 3/4” long and just over 1/4 wide and surprisingly strong and very pretty.

Nice on black



