Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Just us
Loved this, on a receding tide, I’ve just cropped and watermarked it.
Today was bright with 6-7c temps but a windchill into the minuses. I didn’t linger too long the cold was penetrating.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2562
photos
161
followers
83
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Latest from all albums
365
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gulls-receding-tide-beach-shore-winter-january
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and great reflections.
January 15th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet standing there on the wet sands and all reflected by the blue sky !
January 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close