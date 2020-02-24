Previous
Exercise by craftymeg
I doodled these florals as practice and couldn’t resist adding some colour. They’re sketched in pencil outlined in black fine liner 0.3 and coloured in Arteza pencils.
Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely set of flower doodles Margaret -- just the kind of weather to entertain one's self at home in this still stormy weather !
February 24th, 2020  
