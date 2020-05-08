Halo

This morning just after the 2 minute silence for VE Days 75th Anniversary this Halo appeared in the sky. I took this with my iphone as my cameras sensor refused to work. We have never seen one like this before, it’s caused by the sun refracting through ice crystals in the upper atmosphere at a 22deg angle. We have had the most beautiful double rainbow last Thursday and now this today both on days when we were out on the doorstep trying to mark occasions. You have got to wonder about the coincidence.



We had a front doorstep VE Celebration along with our neighbors, it was strange having to distance ourselves but everyone made the best of the day even when it started to rain. Our neighbors made biscuits and cake which was put on everyone’s drive and Glen Miller echoed around the street!! I will post a couple of photos tomorrow.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.