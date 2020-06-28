Sign up
North York Moors Ewe
Taken the other day, the ewes are starting to regain their condition after having their lambs.
28th June 2020
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
Tags
north-york-moors-heathland-ewe-june
Pam Knowler
Beautiful!
June 28th, 2020
KV
Beautiful animal... wild snarly looking coat... the contours of the land and the tones in the sky really set off the ewe... simply stunning shot Margaret!
June 28th, 2020
