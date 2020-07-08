Sign up
182 / 365
Haircut number 4
Another selfie, just as a diary reminder. Haircut by hubby, he’s getting good at this, it will look better in a week or so. I’m not quite ready for a mobile hairdresser for a few more weeks. But until then it is tidy enough!
Best on boack
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2737
photos
164
followers
80
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd genera...
Taken
6th July 2020 5:33pm
Tags
haircut-no.4-lockdown-july
Lynda McG
ace
He's done a great job - my hubby has been colouring my roots for me, done a good job too!
July 8th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Very nice and tidy, you could hire him out!
July 8th, 2020
