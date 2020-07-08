Previous
Haircut number 4 by craftymeg
182 / 365

Haircut number 4

Another selfie, just as a diary reminder. Haircut by hubby, he’s getting good at this, it will look better in a week or so. I’m not quite ready for a mobile hairdresser for a few more weeks. But until then it is tidy enough!
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Lynda McG ace
He's done a great job - my hubby has been colouring my roots for me, done a good job too!
July 8th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Very nice and tidy, you could hire him out!
July 8th, 2020  
