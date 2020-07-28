Sign up
202 / 365
Blue
This beautiful clematis adornes my neighbours front porch, it had a bad year last year but it’s thankfully made a full recovery and this year it’s once more full of bloom.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
blue-clematis-summer-july
