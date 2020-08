Sleddale Farm

Sleddale looked over by Guisborough moor, taken this afternoon. In 2 weeks time the moor will be covered with purple heather, I will take another photo and post then, this farm must have one of the most beautiful views in the vale for a few short weeks in this month. The heather is just starting to tinge with colour.

Best on black



