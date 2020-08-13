Sign up
Lone tree
This was taken the other day, a solitary tree surrounded by the now starting to flower heather. It’s still not in full flower but you can see it’s going to be colourful couple of weeks.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
YEAR 8
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
8th August 2020 3:33pm
sleddale-north-york-moors-august-
,
heather-heathland
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 13th, 2020
