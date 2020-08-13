Previous
Lone tree by craftymeg
218 / 365

Lone tree

This was taken the other day, a solitary tree surrounded by the now starting to flower heather. It’s still not in full flower but you can see it’s going to be colourful couple of weeks.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th August 2020

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 13th, 2020  
