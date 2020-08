Peeping through

She was just being nosy, poking through the now flowering heather with her new hair do! Taken over the moor tops this afternoon, no sunshine just cloudy skies and showers. The heather is nearly there but the temps have only been 14c or less this past week so it’s been held back a little.

It’s an excuse for another trip when the sunshines.

Best on black



