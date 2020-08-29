Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
234 / 365
Industrial
I love this broody industrial scene, taken yesterday on South Gare Redcar. It was cold wet and grey with temps of 12c a typical August day just lately!!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2789
photos
159
followers
78
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th August 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
industrial-southgare-redcar-august
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close