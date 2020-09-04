Previous
Only ones here are us Gulls!! by craftymeg
240 / 365

Only ones here are us Gulls!!

It was very blustery and quiet down on the seafront today, the gulls were being buffeted by the wind and were lined up on the sea wall. The feel of autumn is certainly here.
4th September 2020

Margaret Brown

