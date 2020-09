Deserted

Still empty and stood silent the steel works leaves a rusty blot on the landscape.

Apparently there are negotiations going on for a new owner to take over but I will believe it when it happens. I must say for me it’s part of my childhood and growing up, ugly I know but Redcar wouldn’t be the same without it. It has an ugly beauty in certain lights!

Best on black



